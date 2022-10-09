Dr. Roger Hodkinson; 20 Million Deaths, 2 Billion Serious Injuries From The Covid Shots; Unimaginable Carnage

The true global numbers of deaths and injuries are beyond staggering and this is only current estimates

This does not take into account future deaths from the injections, stillbirths, cancer deaths, deaths and illness from immune system disorders etc.

These numbers are best estimates taken from Government data

I hope people can appreciate the scale of what is going on here.





Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK

