Cártel Jalisco: Mexican Special Forces have arrested Audias Flores-Silva, better known as 'El Jardinero' a senior figure within the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación

Video Description:

Mexican authorities have released footage of the operation that led to the arrest of Audias Flores-Silva, known as “El Jardinero,” a senior figure within the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, in Nayarit, Mexico.

Mexican Special Forces have arrested Audias Flores-Silva, better known as “El Jardinero,” a senior figure within the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

Following the reported assassination of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (“El Mencho”) two months ago, speculation emerged that “El Jardinero” could succeed him. However, Mexican authorities indicate that this transition never materialized.

While he was not the cartel’s overall leader, Flores-Silva remained one of its most influential operatives. His capture, particularly alive, represents a significant blow to the CJNG’s structure and operations.