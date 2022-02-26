Exposing HBO’s Premeditated Lies Part-8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The edited video of HBO VICE began with a ‘conspiracy theory, which used the SEC’s acts of listening to the premeditated lies of the CCP spies and maliciously investigating GTV as an excuse to slander GTV and attack Miles Guo. However, under a series of obstacles created by the CCP, not only did the interests of investors not suffer any loss, on the contrary, the scale of GTV soared from $2 billion to $60 billion in the year of the SEC investigation. This kind of thing is unprecedented. Next, let’s restore part 8 of the truth: HBO-VICE discredits most of GTV’s true investors and defames GTV by showing a small number of infiltrated CCP investors requesting a refund of their investment.