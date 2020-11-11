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TRAINING: HOME DEFENDERS; CARBINE DRILLS [Various Carbine Fundamentals Drills - Shooting the ADM UIC 2 - T.REX ARMS]
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79 views • November 11, 2020
Lucas running some basic fundamentals drills during one of his range sessions this month. Running kit because various types of equipment can affect shooting efficiency. He's rocking our Ragnarok holster with the Safariland UBL offset, QLS plate, and a leg strap to stabilize the holster.
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