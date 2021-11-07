Liz Harris - The Election Fraud Is Worse Than Originally Thought, Coordinated From The Top

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Website: It Smells Funny
http://itsmellsfunny.com
Liz Harris,is a private citizen who organized a canvass of the 2020 election in Maricopa County in Arizona. Liz begins the conversation talking about how it was important to canvas the voters to show a correlation between the forensic audit report. The results matched up that there many anomalies in the election and it was not a clean election. The election was ripe with fraud. The election fraud was coordinated and it goes all the way to the top. The people are now seeing that there are problems with the elections.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.