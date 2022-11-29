Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [26] Wrapping Up Genocide

The Cabal’s torture strategy had worked brilliantly. People had become lethargic and simply failed to notice the insane amount of cases of thrombosis, pulmonary embolisms, strokes, serious heart problems, and miscarriages. People dropped dead live on TV, but all that was taken in was the ever repeating slogan: “The Covid vaccines are safe and effective…” In reality, the Covid vaccines contained a deadly poison, killing some people immediately, others within weeks or months. The combination of graphene, spike proteins, and nano-bots had been perfectly adjusted to kill millions of people, as confirmed by international tenders, alarming VAERS predictions, and the Liquefying “Bio-Sludge” Bill, legalising the spreading of human remains over crops as fertilizer.

In this final episode about the Covid tragedy, we wrap up what will referred to (in future times) as the most heinous genocide in the history of mankind. Can mankind be saved? Of course! But first, let’s take a look at the shocking facts as presented in this final Covid episode.

Source Video: (FallCabal Bitchute)

- An Educational Documentary Series by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Release Date: November 28, 2022