COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 4 - The Great Reset Agenda - 2023 Documentary
Vigilent Citizen
Published Sunday |

MIRRORED

April 20th 2023

https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/

"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.

"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.

This is Part 4 - The COVID-19 Plandemic Agenda

Part 4 puts all the pieces of the puzzle together, exposing the premeditated sinister political motivations behind the global Covid-19 response, and how it is intricately tied to a much larger agenda - The Great Reset.

documentarycovidismgreat rest agenda

