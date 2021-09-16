Biden’s 2nd Phone Call With Xi Discussing Closer Work To Avoid Conflict

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9/10/2021 President Joe Biden and Xi Jiping spoke by phone this morning for the second time since Biden took office. The US and Chinese President have pledged to work more closely to avoid conflict.