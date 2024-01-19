Create New Account
🇮🇶🇮🇷🇺🇸 American MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down near Baghdad after taking off from Kuwait
Published Yesterday

American MQ-9 Reaper drone that was shot down near Baghdad after taking off from Kuwait.

Hashd al-Shaabi forces have reached the area and are trying to recover the remains of the drone in a safe place.

Source @Slavyangrad

