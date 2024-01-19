🇮🇶🇮🇷🇺🇸 American MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down near Baghdad after taking off from Kuwait

American MQ-9 Reaper drone that was shot down near Baghdad after taking off from Kuwait.
Hashd al-Shaabi forces have reached the area and are trying to recover the remains of the drone in a safe place.
Source @Slavyangrad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.