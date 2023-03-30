MUST DO! How to Explain Your Pain Level in Doctor Office



When you are pursuing a social security disability claim, the most damning evidence often comes from patient speaking inaccurately to her doctor. This is 100% preventable. Take a watch/listen.



As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer. Visit us at http://joydisability.com

