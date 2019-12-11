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Full Show: Democrats Announce Articles Of Impeachment Despite Failure To Convince Anyone Else
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3 views • December 11, 2019
The IG Report reveals FBI misconduct at the highest levels despite attempting to whitewash the entire timeline of "Operation Crossfire Hurricane." Just on its heels, Democratic leadership decides to file official articles of Impeachment against President Trump, despite the fact that the controlled hearings utterly failed to convince anyone of their cause. Harrison Smith sits in for David Knight to break it all down.
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