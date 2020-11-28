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My CNN Audition for a Prime Time Anchor Spot! How to Reframe, Gaslight, Do REAL Fake News!
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88 views • November 28, 2020
Looking for a seven-figure deal from CNN and Time Warner, this is how you practice going up for a primetime anchor spot. Taking footage from Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the mostly peaceful protests, which of course were riots, but here we are going to Reframe each incident, and demonstrate how the fault lies with the law abiding people of the city and the United States as a whole.
I do my best to learn from Chris Cuomo and Don lemon, Hall of Fame anchors of CNN and the main stream media. Given the fact that there's seven figures on the line, I've suddenly become huge fans of them and CEO Jeff Zucker.
Wokeness is eating our society alive, and will destroy it via identity politics, dissatisfaction, and the destruction of businesses and property.
#cnn #fakenews #medialies
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
I do my best to learn from Chris Cuomo and Don lemon, Hall of Fame anchors of CNN and the main stream media. Given the fact that there's seven figures on the line, I've suddenly become huge fans of them and CEO Jeff Zucker.
Wokeness is eating our society alive, and will destroy it via identity politics, dissatisfaction, and the destruction of businesses and property.
#cnn #fakenews #medialies
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
cnnfake newsblmfirst amendmentmain stream mediacnn fake newschris cuomofake news mediadon lemonblack lives matterblm riotsblack lives matter riotsmostly peaceful protestsjacob blakekenoshakenosha riotskenosha wisconsinjacob blake shootingcnn anchorsnewest cnn anchorcnn auditionkenosha wisconsin footagefiery but mostly peacefulpeaceful assembly
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