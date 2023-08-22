Is Mossad Israeli Intelligence Responsible for Rigging up to 100% of Elections & Court Cases?

Is Mossad responsible for upcoming COVID LOCK DOWN 2.0???!!! More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick &

https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html

#WBNemesis can save the US Dollar making it American Again, or For First Time, ask me, Steven G. Erickson how. My contact info stated verbally towards end of video. Rich Murzin a founder of DHS & my Connecticut News Bureau Chief AJ Fontaine were both whacked by Mossad &/or DHS within hours of each other 2 weeks before we were to release evidence to some of what was talked about in this video: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/109842323716050470