LIVE Uncensored Financial Collapse IMMINENT! BRICS, Incoming CBDC, Social Credit Score ft. Clay Clark

Maria Zeee Uncensored





November 16, 2022





Clay Clark from timetofreeamerica.com joins Maria Zeee to discuss the IMMINENT financial collapse, BRICS, incoming Central Bank Digital Currency and Social Credit Score. We are on the precipice of the complete global takeover and people need to prepare NOW!





