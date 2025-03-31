BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump on Marine Le Pen being BANNED from running for office
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
4 weeks ago

Trump on Marine Le Pen being BANNED from running for office

‘That’s a very big deal … she’s the leading candidate’

‘That sounds very much like this country’

Trump #France

Adding, from earlier today: 

Marine Le Pen Convicted of Embezzlement, Future Political Ban Uncertain – Bloomberg

A Paris court has convicted French opposition leader Marine Le Pen of embezzlement, but judges have yet to determine whether she will face a political ban that could block her from running in the 2027 presidential election.

Marine Le Pen’s sentence includes a restriction on her electoral rights, which may prevent her from running in the 2027 French presidential election, according to a TASS correspondent.

Marie Le Pen was sentenced to 4 years in prison and immediate disenfranchisement for 5 years.

A Paris court sentenced Le Pen to 4 years in prison, 2 of which are suspended and 2 with an electronic bracelet.

Adding, from Elon Musk about this, on X today:

When the radical left can’t win via democratic vote, they abuse the legal system to jail their opponents. This is their standard playbook throughout the world.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1906722265879683381

Adding: 

The sentence against Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French  National Rally party, which deprives her of the right to run, is a declaration of war by Brussels, said Italy's Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, the leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini.

 "Those who fear the voters' decision often find solace in the courts' decision. In Paris, they condemned Marine Le Pen and want to exclude her from political life. A bad film, which we see in other countries, for example, in Romania," Salvini wrote on social media.

