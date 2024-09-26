BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hundreds of Lebanese civilians have been killed in Israel’s airstrike campaign on Lebanon, here are their names & faces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Hundreds of Lebanese civilians have been killed in Israel’s airstrike campaign on Lebanon, here are their names.

On Thursday afternoon, the Israeli occupation carried out an airstrike using three missiles on a 10-story residential building in the Qaem neighborhood in the Southern Suburb of Beirut. 

Preliminary reports indicate that at least four people have been martyred and several others have been injured.

Since after midnight Thursday (their time), the Israeli aggression on Lebanon continues unabated, and has only intensified across villages and towns in South Lebanon and the Bekaa, leaving trails of blood behind. 

In the aftermath of over 115 Israeli airstrikes, more than 60 individuals have martyred, as per the Lebanese Government.

Adding:

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that it targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of Falaq-2 rockets. 

Earlier today, the Resistance also announced that it targeted Rafael's military industries complex in the Zovulon area north of the city of Haifa and Kiryat Motzkin with salvoes of rockets.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
