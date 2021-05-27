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18-YEAR-OLD WITH MYOCARDITIS HEART ISSUES AFTER 2ND PFIZER VACCINE SHOT (STILL WEARING A MASK)
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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93 views • May 27, 2021
"My first thought was I going to have any long term damage?"...notice in the interview he is fully vaccinated and still wearing a face diaper. Yes sir. You are going to have lots of long term damage that will end in your death. "They are still analyzing if it is or is not a vaccine side effect"...Let me guess they will have an answer in about 2 years when all the test subjects are dead? I hope he got some free fries and Ice cream with that. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy