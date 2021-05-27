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18-YEAR-OLD WITH MYOCARDITIS HEART ISSUES AFTER 2ND PFIZER VACCINE SHOT (STILL WEARING A MASK)
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93 views • May 27, 2021
"My first thought was I going to have any long term damage?"...notice in the interview he is fully vaccinated and still wearing a face diaper. Yes sir. You are going to have lots of long term damage that will end in your death. "They are still analyzing if it is or is not a vaccine side effect"...Let me guess they will have an answer in about 2 years when all the test subjects are dead? I hope he got some free fries and Ice cream with that. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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