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The Super Spreader Bowl Strikes Tampa Bay!
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220 views • February 09, 2021
The MSM says the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay was a Super Spreader event as thousands of unmasked football fans celebrated the Buccaneers upset victory over the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor says the unmasked “bad actors will be identified and the Tampa Police Dept. will handle it”.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6022d3f0b3736c2c44e8da8f
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6022d3f0b3736c2c44e8da8f
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