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The Escape Artist - Cigar Box Guitar and Partsocaster
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30 views • December 17, 2020
Here is a quick improvisation on my cigar box guitar tuned to f bflat f. I also added four percussion tracks via my Roland Handsonic that include a djembe, cymbols and congas. the final track is on my home-made partsocaster plugged into my axe fx 2. the effects are a bit of drive, a panning tape delay, chorus and reverb.
The overall mood of the song reminds me of an escape artist trying to think quickly while escaping an underwater trap. One wrong move and the trick turns deadly.
Thanks for listening :-)
The overall mood of the song reminds me of an escape artist trying to think quickly while escaping an underwater trap. One wrong move and the trick turns deadly.
Thanks for listening :-)
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