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Posted by text 7-28-26...A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning data centers, holy judgment and financial giants like blackrock inc.
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST
1 Peter 3:18; 22
18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit:
22 Who is gone into heaven, and is on the right hand of God; angels and authorities and powers being made subject unto him.
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