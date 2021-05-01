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My Portfolio: Picturesque Plants: Transient Beauty
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10 views • May 01, 2021
This video is a collection of my drawings and paintings of foliage and flowers that I have created over the past decade. It represents my varied styles, ranging from abstractions, impressionism, and realism. In these artworks, I have tried to portray the awesome beauty of the natural world. For further information about these artworks, please contact me at: [email protected]
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