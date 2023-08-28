Create New Account
Censorship's Swindling Cousin and the Simplest Word in the World
NotEdmundFitzgerald
Published a day ago

To what extent have Americans surrendered “I know” for “they say”? Liberty and life depend upon the answer to this question.

(Video letter 5 of 11 from COUNTDOWN TO TOO LATE, in print at NotEdmundFitzgerald.substack.com. Next: “Censorship's Swindling Cousin and the Murder of Meaning”

truthlanguagewordsextremistcontradictionnewspeakdefinitions

