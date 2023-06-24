John the Baptist Christian Club Story

Story about John the Baptist, which is told by a retired Finnish children's mentor SMT for Sunday schools and Christian clubs using flannel images and storytelling. Bible references from Luke 1, Matthew 3 and 14 verses 1 to 13. She sings an old hymn by Anna B. Warner "Jesus loves me", tune William B. Bradbury, with her alto voice.

Sister SMT saw a dream in August 2003 that people were queing behind the gates of Heaven. She was in the dream before Johnny Cash, but suddenly Johnny changed place with her and went inside before her. So later Johnny passed away. Then sister SMT had third stage breast cancer 2013 and mild brain infarct, but got all therapies and operation and recovered totally. So she is singing still during 2023. Isn't God merciful? Thanks for praying for me, though my singing voice has lowered over one octave because of the illnesses. Johnny may have met John the Baptist in Heaven, so they may sing the most glorious songs to the Lord there in Heaven. For nonprofit use only.