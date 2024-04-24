Create New Account
No Permanent Alliances: Foreign Policy of Washington and Jefferson
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

George Washington: “It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world.” Thomas Jefferson: “Commerce with all nations, alliance with none, should be our motto.”


Path to Liberty: April 24, 2024

foreign policy, george washington, thomas jefferson

