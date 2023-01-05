CONSPIRACY THEORY - JESSE VENTURA [ALEX JONES PREDICTS COVID19 IN 2009]

Remember When Alex Jones Warned Jesse Ventura The Government Would Use Vaccines As A Soft Kill Platform

Back in 2009 Alex Jones appeared on Jesse Ventura's Conspiracy Theory season 1, episode 5 - Secret Society/Bilderberg Episode where he and Dr Rima Laibow warned Jesse that the government throught the UN and WHO would create a pandemic and use vaccines as a sterilant and soft kill bio weapon.

Mother of God: Worldwide Economy Collapse, the War, the Schism are near

Be prepared because the last reign of my adversary is about to begin. The time of the mark of the beast is approaching

The mark of the beast is arriving, take care my little children not to be deceived; you well know that upon letting yourselves be marked you will lose your soul!

Take care with regard to the international days of vaccination, for many of these vaccines will bear within the microchip, so that upon being injected, you will have the microchip inserted into you.

Many multinationals at the service of my adversary will begin to mark their employees with the microchip and all who refuse it will lose their jobs.

Those who govern you and are at the service of my adversary, in each of their nations, are going to implement the obligatory use of the microchip with the excuse that it will allow them to offer medical services with better coverage.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/mother-of-god-worldwide-economy-collapse-the-war-the-schism-are-near/


















