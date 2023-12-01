Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 43: RINOs: Craven Frauds
channel image
Son of the Republic
608 Subscribers
128 views
Published 15 hours ago

You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry?

Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that.


Tucker On Xwitter | 30 November 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1730360809522401522

Keywords
immigrationtucker carlsonisraelchinagopcontrolled oppositionfraudimpeachmentukrainedebtmilitary-industrial complexmike johnsonswatendless warkabuki theaterrinowar machineunipartyderek chauvinmarjorie taylor greenemtgforever warpermanent washingtonestablishment republicanforeign war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket