A New Zealand Police Officer had rugby tackled a Palestinian activist protesting against an Israeli hummus brand outside a supermarket
234 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
😂The world has gone mad.
“If you want to know who rules over you, just look for who you are not allowed to criticize.”
~ Voltaire
Source @🇦🇺#AussieCossack🇷🇺
