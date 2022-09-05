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On August 2nd, 1964, the USS Maddox destroyer was supposedly conducting reconnaissance in the Gulf of Tonkin when fired upon by North Vietnamese forces in Swatow gunboats. The Maddox, however, was not on a reconnaissance mission; it was part of a joint CIA-South Vietnamese covert intelligence operation called ‘Operation Plan 34A. Once again the people were manipulated into believing a false-flag reason for entering the Vietnam War. This time the public was told a friendly ship came under unprovoked enemy attack, when in fact our ship was the aggressor.
The following presentation "The Vietnam War Gulf of Tonkin Incident" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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