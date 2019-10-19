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Bible Basics Part 5 William Finck and Sven Longshanks
Christogenea
Christogenea
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53 views • October 19, 2019
Here we discuss the marriage relationship between Yahweh God, fulfilling the part of a husband, and the collective nation of the children of Israel, fulfilling the part of a bride, which is depicted in the Old Testament beginning with the covenant agreement at Sinai, and ending with the divorce, or putting away, of Israel and Judah in the Assyrian and Babylonian deportations. The prophets also depict the relationship between God and Israel in that manner, and we also cite several passages, especially from Isaiah and Hosea, which promised that in spite of the divorce, that the very same children of Israel would once again be betrothed and reconciled to God at some point in the future, which of course shall be fulfilled in Christ at the end of the age.
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prophecynew testamentend timeswilliam finckchristogeneabible basics
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