Chapter 3 - The Remnant Journals

The Remnant Journals, a powerful story of one man’s fight amid national collapse, encrypted diaries, and the rise of a determined underground network. Experience the tension of sabotage, shifting alliances, and hard choices in a fractured America.





Ryan Harlan, a former engineer, records his journey as federal authority weakens and order unravels. Joining a decentralized group known as The Remnant, he navigates blackouts, rural strongholds, and escalating confrontations. Through journal entries, the narrative explores personal cost, leadership struggles, and the drive to reclaim territory. From early acts of disruption to larger operations and ultimate sacrifice, the story follows the movement’s growth across regions. Elena’s presence adds emotional weight as doubts surface against unwavering resolve. Years later, the journals endure as lasting records of transformation and the price of defiance. This original work blends thriller pacing with reflective diary style, offering a complete arc from quiet awakening to sweeping change.





Read more about The Remnant Journals and watch the series from Chapter 1, along with the full feature compilation, at The White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-remnant-journals-limited-video





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