Premeditated murder of four decades of vaccine injury by all the XMRVsv

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: So this was right where YouTube was taking down everything. So this was like one of the final interviews that was on YouTube, where you were able to expose the entire Plague of Corruption on YouTube. Most people hearing that interview were hearing this information you were sharing for the first time. Did you feel all alone at that point?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It was within days and weeks of when I had a conversation with Rashid Buttar for the first time. It was also within days of weeks when Bobby and the entire team with Mary Holland, everybody emailed and said: Okay, everybody, exactly what is this? You could answer publicly or whatever what you think this is. And I told him exactly what I thought it is: Premeditated murder of four decades of vaccine injury by all the X-Xeno MRVs and how federal agencies were going to cover this up after 2009, kill everybody and create a new narrative, just as they did with AIDS.

05/28/2025 - Dr. Mikovits & Dr. Rashid Buttar | Trailblazing for Truth with Dr. Mikovits, Patrick Bet-David, Dr. Rashid Buttar, General Flynn, Clay Clark, the ReAwaken America Tour & MAHA + Methylene Blue? Hacking the Software of Life?: https://rumble.com/v6u06dr-dr.-mikovits-and-dr.-rashid-buttar-trailblazing-for-truth-with-dr.-mikovits.html

Our original 2009 Science paper that changed everything: https://tinyurl.com/2009OriginalSciencePaper

My last one-hour discussion with Rashid Buttar, before we were supposed to head to his Advaced Medicine conference: https://rumble.com/v2l70t6-dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-rashid-buttar-one-on-one-advanced-medicine-conferen.html

Full interview with Patrick Bet David May 2020: https://www.patrickbetdavid.com/former-aids-scientist-calls-out-dr-faucis-medical-corruption/

