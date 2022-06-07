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Zoe Warren to S.C. Counties: Train Citizens on Firearm Safety
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3 views • June 07, 2022
Zoe Warren, the host of 2A for Today and a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, addresses calls from Left seeking to repeal the Second Amendment and what he would do to protect South Carolinian’s right to keep and bear arms. Warren makes the case that an armed citizenry is the best presentation for violent crimes and calls upon counties in South Carolina to go beyond constitutional carry to begin train U.S. citizens on how to safely use firearms.
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