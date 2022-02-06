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Canadian Firefighter was Fired for Making this Video - Peter van Oordt - Puslinch Fire & Rescue
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4618 views • February 06, 2022
Canadian Firefighter was Fired for Making this Video - Peter van Oordt - Puslinch Fire & Rescue
~ The Constitution Act 1982 of Canada, which includes the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms - The Supremacy Clause - Section 52(1) The Constitution of Canada is the supreme law of Canada, and any law that is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution is, to the extent of the inconsistency, of no force or effect. ~
Section 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982 - The Supremacy Clause:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/check/art521.html
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYogewU81FA
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
~ The Constitution Act 1982 of Canada, which includes the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms - The Supremacy Clause - Section 52(1) The Constitution of Canada is the supreme law of Canada, and any law that is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution is, to the extent of the inconsistency, of no force or effect. ~
Section 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982 - The Supremacy Clause:
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/check/art521.html
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYogewU81FA
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
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