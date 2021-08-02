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Social-Emotional Learning: “Trojan Horse” For Ideology in School
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73 views • August 02, 2021
So-called Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is actually a “Trojan Horse” for indoctrinating children in school with ideologies that contradict Christianity and family values, warned education activist and Choose Now Inc. director Marsha Metzger in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. The establishment is using SEL to manipulate children and gather unprecedented amounts of data in preparation for a fundamental transformation of society. The rabbit hole goes very deep, and very few critics of this SEL have as much insight as Metzger.
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