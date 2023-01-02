A RU Wagner Group Contracted Volunteer from Côte d'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, West Africa - with the call sign 'Svetin’, told that He Decided to Defend his Second Homeland..

A Wagner group volunteer from Côte d'Ivoire, with the call sign Svetin’, told RIA Novosti that he decided to defend his second homeland. He serves in an assault unit in the vicinity of Artemovsk.

It is not clear what the word svetin’ (светинь) means, however, interestingly, the root of this word appears to be “свет” – light.

It is also interesting, that the video starts with the interviewer addressing 'Svetin’ with the formal you, however, after Prigozhin (Wagner owner) predictably uses the informal you, so does the interviewer in his last question :)

“Svetinja” basically means something that’s Holy and in its essence worth giving up your life for









