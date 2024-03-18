Vladimir Putin speaks to media following election victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to the media following the country’s presidential election. Preliminary election results in Russia have indicated a huge victory for Vladimir Putin.
An exit poll suggests the Russian leader won 87.8 per cent of the vote. This means Mr Putin will be in power for another six years. The White House has criticized Russia’s election, saying it’s “not free nor fair”.
