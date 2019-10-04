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Fox News Contributor Fired After Exposing Dems' Moloch Worship
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167 views • October 04, 2019
Fox News has cut ties with radio host Todd Starnes after a guest of his show claimed that Democrats worship Moloch, the bull god of child sacrifice.
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"By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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