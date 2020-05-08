2020 Virus 39 | Ep.33 | What is REALLY going on in the NHS? | Adrian

#Adrian #NHS #covid19 #coronavirusIs there a safe online forum that is community operated that whistleblowers can come forwards and anonymously tell their story?Here's why I ask...Despite what the main stream media tell us the story in many of the hospitals is completely different. People in the NHS want to speak out yet are afraid to. Is there a way you can think of that we can help them?Ontario nurse SPEAKS OUT: No coronavirus emergency in Ontario hospitalsI'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:alternativeprinciplesforhealth.infoSignup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcTMy other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgRSpecific Natural Health Solutions:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8LnIntermittent Fasting:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alCBroccoli Sprouts:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQXColloidal Silver:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRcaArthritis treatment:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-VsvFluoride and fluoride removal:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7KInflammation | Anti-inflammatories:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tUDMSO:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfMPain relief:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cguMagnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojkayoutube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y