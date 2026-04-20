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Did her earpiece feed cut out? Very possibly...
Or they didn't like what she said and they interrupted her and told her to shut her mouth. Being that they seem to be outing NASA, ON PURPOSE... I'd go with the feed cut.
Have you ever seen a lifeboat? 👀
They have a general shape to them and They look nothing like a ball. 🤣🤣🤣