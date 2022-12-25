Resistance Chicks Christmas Day Special! There is something about Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that cuts deep into the hardest of hearts. Indeed, there are common themes throughout all of Dickens' novels that move people to make changes in their own lives after encountering the characters in these timeless tales. What is it about these fictional stories that have moved people to tears over and over? The answer: the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



Charles Dickens had a hard life growing up. As a child his father was put into debtors prison and he worked sometimes 14 hours a day in a shoe blacking factory. He knew first-hand what hardship was like and he should have become a bitter old man just like his rascally character, Ebenezer Scrooge.

What changed the coarse of Dickens' life? The teachings of Jesus. He truly believed that the central themes of the Gospel, to love God and love your neighbor were the most powerful and righteous forces in the universe. He lived these principles out, taught them to his children, and taught them to us through parables and stories even a child could understand. Join us for a history of Dickens' life that, I hope, inspires you to be a better person. To love more, to forgive more, and to seek justice more. And as Tiny Tim says, "God Bless us, Everyone!" Merry Christmas- From Resistance Chicks! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/charles-dickens-christianity-the-timeless-message-of-a-christmas-carol/

