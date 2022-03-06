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Looters Are Helping The United Nations
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78 views • March 06, 2022
Need some jewelry? Try looting and get it free. NOT. Someone pays for it and it’s looters themselves with their soul and life. The things they obtain looting are impossible to enjoy because they are stolen. Looters also seem to be the same goons that see a person and flip into racism mode and begin to punch, kick, and beat them to a pulp. Don’t you know the woman you just beat to a pulp is your cousin? Will you beat up your cousin like the Nazi thugs did in the 1930’s and 1940’s? Will you be a Nazi thug?
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