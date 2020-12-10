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Are Nurses Responsible For Deaths Of Thousands of Canadians? Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson
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58 views • December 10, 2020
It's time for us to tell the truth about our first responders and our nurses and how they treat the elderly in Canada. Elder abuse is out of control in Canada and now it is worse because of COVID 19 being the excuse to continue to treat the elderly even worse than they already have been.
We discuss what you the people of Canada need to do to get your freedoms back and to protect the lives of your loved ones. The Medical System is in the process of killing the elderly off, do not let them get away with it.
We discuss what you the people of Canada need to do to get your freedoms back and to protect the lives of your loved ones. The Medical System is in the process of killing the elderly off, do not let them get away with it.
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