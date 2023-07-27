Create New Account
We will deliver grain to poorest African countries free of charge – Putin
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published Yesterday

Moscow is ready to support the poorest African countries and deliver them grain for free, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

