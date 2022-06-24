Dr Sam Bailey: False 'Virus' Gods 'Experts' Death of 'Science'! [21st June 2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Last year Dr. Sam Bailey produced a video “Science vs Dogma” describing our world, where “science” is no longer what most people think. In this follow-up video, I expand on this concept and detail:- the suppression of open scientific discussion regarding “COVID-19”

- problems of peer review and institutionalised “science”

- Cargo Cult science

- my husband Mark’s clash with an evolutionary biologist who made all sorts of accusations against the Baileys

- a public challenge for the virologists





Show notes and references:

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/corruption-and-medicine/false-gods-experts-death-of-science/





References:

- Dr Sam Bailey, "Science vs Dogma", 2021

- Tom Bethell clips, Iconoclast: One Journalist's Odyssey through the Darwin Debates", 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLdZzf8HoUU

- Dr Dick Bijl, "Review of Peter Gøtzsche's new book", 9 June 2022: https://maryannedemasi.com/publications/f/review-of-peter-gotzsches-new-book

- Dr Sam Bailey, "Covid-19: Who Fact-Checks the Fact-Checkers?", 2020.

- "Animal Model To Study Klebsiella pneumoniae Gastrointestinal Colonization and Host-to-Host Transmission", 2020: https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/IAI.00071-20

- Dr Richard Feynman, "Cargo Cult Science", 1974: https://speakola.com/grad/richard-feynman-caltech-1974

- Dr Sam Bailey, "What Happened To SARS-1?", 2021.

- Christine Massey: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/dr-mark-baileys-virus-debate-with-dr-zachary-ardern-evolutionary-biologist/

- Dr Tom Cowan, "Settling the virus debate" proposal, 10 Jun 2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPJvBeFv4XJb/ (starts @8.10)





Dr Sam Bailey's full video:

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/corruption-and-medicine/false-gods-experts-death-of-science/

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'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!

TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]

The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.





https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/

https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

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'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!





The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/





The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.





The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/





The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/





The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/





The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/





June 21st, 2022 - 376 views

Dr. Sam Bailey

@drsambailey

42K Followers

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/False-Gods-Experts-and-the-Death-of-Science:c

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c





English subtitles https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/The-Future-Of-Vaccines.:0

Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/

Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial







