CTP (20250925 S3ESepSpecial7) John Griveas Biblical Community BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3ESepSpecial7) Fatherhood Under Fire: One Man's Fight for Parental Rights
Joseph Lenard welcomes John Griveas to discuss the systematic erosion of traditional family values and constitutional principles in America today. They explore how government overreach and progressive policies have deliberately separated children from parents while redefining foundational concepts of community and family.