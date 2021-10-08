The Secret to Habit Change | Pattern Interruption

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#habitchange #patterninterrupt #cultivatingchange
Everyone has some bad habit that they would like to change or some way of thinking/acting they know isn't healthy and is not in their best interest.
Changing it is another story. There are entire programs built around changing certain aspect of your life but the basics are the same:
1. Become aware of a mental or environmental trigger that leads to the habit you want to change
2. Use a Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) technique of Pattern Interruption to stop that neurological network from continuing down the same old road
3. Perform and more desirable action after that interrupt to start building a new branch in the network.
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