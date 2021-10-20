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Urgent Call — Angel Encounter!
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322 views • October 20, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/urgent-the-destruction-of-america/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "I pay attention to ANGEL ENCOUNTERS, because I have had quite a few in my lifetime. The ones that have come to me were, what I would call, HELPING ANGELS, because they came at a moment of crisis, or in a time of intense need."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/urgent-the-destruction-of-america/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "I pay attention to ANGEL ENCOUNTERS, because I have had quite a few in my lifetime. The ones that have come to me were, what I would call, HELPING ANGELS, because they came at a moment of crisis, or in a time of intense need."
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