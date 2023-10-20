And We Know 10.20.2023 Speaker, Powell, A Plan Israel, Flynn, Division, WE have learned so much. Pray!

LT of And We Know

Oct 20, 2023

The contents of the video will cover a spectrum of issues involving many who have input into what we have heard about a psyop, the speaker of the house issue, Biden begging for money again, masks falling off, more on Netanyahu and our own politicians, the WHO exposed and more on Banners4freedom and their efforts in Colorado and beyond.

Create your SURVIVAL 4Patriots Food KIT>> https://4patriots.com/ Get 10% off 1st order by using code “LT”

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

From “Struck & The Truth Twins” www.truthtwins.com

“We attended @Banners4Freedom's beautiful #RemnantRevolutionTour https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/1109

A special message from the The Man, The Myth, The Legend, Trey Smith Godinanutshell.com at "7" Falls in Colorado Springs. Love this guy! https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/1110

Ready to do the Happy Dance? 24 @andweknow billboards up across Colorado. Here are 8 in Denver @StruckandTruthTwins filmed for us.

See all locations at: https://www.banners4freedom.com/map-quick-list/

It has been revealed that the world's largest electric vehicle charging station, Tesla's Harris Ranch site in California, is powered by diesel generators—as detailed in a new report by the Epoch Times.

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/127214

Pains Angels message https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/127259

🔤22nd anniversary of the USA Patriot Act on October 26🔤https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/127264

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Biden says he was born in Israel

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/127279

Interesting commentary from Shahid Bolsen on Israel, Trump, the Abraham Accords and normalisation… https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/47934

Looks just like real life, but it was made in Unreal Engine 5.

https://x.com/Inversionism/status/1715088012390896121?s=20

President Trump’s attorney

@AlinaHabba

https://x.com/TheStormRedux/status/1715192299095728202?s=20

Does China, Russia, and Iran want India, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to build an alternative trade route to the Belt & Road initiative? https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1715085100554301835?s=20

Flynn says Q has done a disservice. https://x.com/doqholliday/status/1715024153731092990?s=20

General Flynn, 2016: "In warfare, you wanna have all the options right up until the last possible minute, and you do not want to telegraph or you do not want to be predictable as to what you're going to do or not do." https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/5033

NEW - President Biden's full speech addressing the nation, asking for additional billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel and Ukraine. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/7650

This is the most outrageous national security breach imaginable & yet we hear nothing from the Republican controlled House? https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/5627

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ql3pv-10.20.23-speaker-powell-a-plan-israel-flynn-division-we-have-learned-so-muc.html