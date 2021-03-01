Police helicopter intimidation. Still image G-POLA nearly crashed into my house again

Taxation is theft."There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel k InouyeNPAS AIR GANG STALKING IS MURDERtorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdfNHS AIR GANG STALKING UNDER THE RADAR18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph GoebbelsTerrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.Dear Northumbria Police,Please include at least the following information: - for the ID numberto uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time whythe helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)Borough the helicopter was deployed toThe result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)Yours,DamianNPAS INTIMIDATIONPOLICE HARASSMENT