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LAS VEGAS RAIDERS DALLIN LEAVITT EXPOSES NEVADA HEALTH DEPT FAKE COVID RESULTS
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121 views • October 26, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders Safety, Dallin Leavitt caught the Nevada Department of Health trying to artificially inflate the covid numbers by switching his results to positive, as an excuse to justify more unnecessary lockdowns. Then attempted to cover it up by trying to get him to lie about it after they realized they'd messed with the wrong guy's results.
Original: https://www.instagram.com/p/CH1L7SOJNuz/
Mirror: https://rumble.com/vbcigx-las-vegas-raiders-dallin-leavitt-exposes-nevada-health-dept-fake-covid-resu.html
https://parler.com/profile/StoneTurner
Original: https://www.instagram.com/p/CH1L7SOJNuz/
Mirror: https://rumble.com/vbcigx-las-vegas-raiders-dallin-leavitt-exposes-nevada-health-dept-fake-covid-resu.html
https://parler.com/profile/StoneTurner
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